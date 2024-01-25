Fans support Tommy Fury as he reveals secret health struggles

Fans of Tommy Fury have been reacting to the news that he has undergone surgery for a secret health battle.

The former Love Island finalist, who is also the brother of boxing champion Tyson Fury, has been developing his own career as a boxer.

However, despite currently being on a winning streak, Tommy has now admitted that he has been struggling with an injury.

Taking to his Instagram account last night, the 24-year-old posted a photo of himself from hospital.

“Since 2019 I have been dealing with a hand injury that I’ve never spoken about/shared online,” Tommy began to explain in his caption.

“Since my third professional fight I have been trying to manage this injury, training and fighting through extreme pain which led me to often not being able to use my right hand at all. For the last four weeks of my last camp I trained solely with my left hand until fight night,” he recalled.

Tommy then went on to detail: “This morning I underwent the surgery I’ve been putting off for years as I know this is the only way my hand will heal and that I can move forward with my boxing career.”

The dad-of-one concluded his caption by writing: “I’m excited for my recovery journey and so ready to be back feeling and giving 100% in 2024.”

In the comments section of his post, Tommy’s fiancée Molly-Mae Hague showed her support with heart emojis.

“Wishing you a speedy recovery Tommy,” one of his fans added.

“Even more impressive that you fought and won your fights with one good hand,” another replied.

“Recover quick champ,” a third fan penned.

Tommy’s surgery comes just a few days after he celebrated his daughter Bambi’s first birthday. At the time, he shared a sweet snap of himself and Molly-Mae kissing Bambi from her highchair.

“Happy 1st Birthday my baby Bambi… you are the biggest blessing. Thank you for making me a dad, I love you so much,” he gushed at the time.