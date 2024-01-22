Fans support Sarah Ferguson as she confirms cancer diagnosis

Fans have been sending their support to Sarah Ferguson, after confirmation that she has been diagnosed with skin cancer.

The Duchess of York announced yesterday evening that she has been diagnosed with “malignant melanoma”. The news comes just seven months after she underwent a single mastectomy for breast cancer.

Yesterday evening, Sarah – who is the mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie – released a statement to reveal her health news.

"Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma,” a spokesperson for the Duchess confirmed.

"Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analysed at the same time as the Duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous,” the statement continued, adding that the 64-year-old is “undergoing further investigations” in the hopes that it has been caught early.

"Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing but the Duchess remains in good spirits,” they stated, writing: "The Duchess wants to thank the entire medical team which has supported her, particularly her dermatologist whose vigilance ensured the illness was detected when it was.”

Sarah concluded her statement with crucial advice, noting: "She believes her experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma."

Following the devastating news of her diagnosis, many fans of the novelist have since taken to social media to express their well-wishes.

“Sorry to hear this news hopefully caught early and treatable, and hopefully not a consequence of her earlier cancer,” one fan penned.

“Poor Sarah the last thing you need. Hope all goes well for you,” another wished.

“Wishing Sarah love and wellness,” a third fan wrote.