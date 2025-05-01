Fans support Olly Murs as he addresses body shaming comments

Olly Murs has hit back against body shaming comments that he continues to receive.

The Dance With Me Tonight singer has received attention from fans in recent weeks after undergoing a new fitness regime, in preparation for his UK tour.

Nw, Olly has taken the opportunity to address headlines and trolls who have criticised him for getting fitter for his latest tour.

Last night, the 40-year-old took to Instagram to upload a snap of a recent newspaper headline, which read: “Bad luck, Olly! Women prefer your ‘huggable dad bod’ to the muscles you got in the gym”.

In the caption of his post, the former X Factor star went on to express how much the unwarranted attention has insulted him.

“I wouldn’t normally comment on stuff like this but from what I’ve seen I just want to say that this journey at the start of the year was for many personal reasons and not one of them was to spark a debate and divide opinions. So it’s very disappointing to see this kind of reporting!” Olly penned.

“Big Love to everyone who’s been kind and to anyone out there improving themselves and making adjustments to their wellbeing,” the father-of-one continued.

Olly concluded his caption by adding: “Love to you all, keep it up! Ignore the noise!”

Olly’s wife Amelia, who gave birth to their daughter Madison last April, later took to his comments section in support of him, writing: “I still can’t get my head around this utter nonsense. Being publicly body shamed for getting into the best shape yet… makes sense. Well I couldn’t be prouder of ya.”

Following his candid admission, many of Olly’s followers have also gone on to express their support for him.

“You’re happy and healthy and have a beautiful family. That’s all you need in life, ignore everything else,” one fan replied.

“Smashing it! Health is wealth! There will always be haters! Keep it up!!” another agreed.

“The fact you even feel you have to comment on this crap… You look great!” a third follower added.