Fans support Ollie Locke as he reflects on first year of fatherhood

Ollie Locke has been reflecting on his first year of fatherhood.

The Made in Chelsea star welcomed the birth of his twins, Apollo and Cosima, in July 2023 via surrogate with his husband Gareth.

As the twins' first birthdays approach, Ollie and Gareth have opened up about their first year as dads and admitted what they think the ‘hardest phase’ of parenthood is.

Taking to Instagram, Ollie shared a video to his 569K followers where he and Gareth discuss their experience as parents.

Gareth begins by revealing, “What would you say the hardest phase is? I’d say it’s the beginning. I’d say the first four months because it’s that waking every two hours and then there’s twins so that is double the work. So both of us wake every two hours. It’s that broken sleep”.

Ollie went on to explain, “I think however many children you’ve got or whether it’s twins or whether it’s a single child or multiples or whatever, we’re all new to this, like we have no idea what we’re doing”.

“You can read books, you can speak to people, you can get advice, however you actually don’t know what you’re doing because we’re all winging this at the best of times as best as we possibly can”.

Gareth then reflected on their time in the NICU with their children as the twins were born premature at 31 weeks.

Locke admitted, “I think the best thing for us, to spin a positive on NICU, we were in NICU for five weeks. You’re around experts and if you can change a nappy in an incubator you can change a nappy anywhere, like all the wires and everything. You’re around all these incredible human beings who are amazing with babies”.

Ollie then shared an insight into their sleeping habits, confessing, “I tell you what, I still don’t sleep near as well as I used to”.

His husband agreed by adding, “My sleep routine is only just getting back to normal and they’ve been sleeping through now for six months and I am only just not waking four times in the evening”.

Ollie later revealed that despite the difficulties, it’s been the “Best year of our lives”. Gareth agreed by saying, “Yeah it’s been amazing”.

Many fans took to the comments to share supportive messages with the couple.

One fan wrote, “Love you guys. Learning as you go. Although twins definitely have to be harder. Your babies are soooo damn cute”.

“This is a very sweet post and yes, the sleep thing is like being tortured!”, admitted another fan, while a third commented penned, “Bless you , your great parents”.