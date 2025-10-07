Fans support Nicole Kidman as she speaks out amid Keith Urban divorce

Nicole Kidman has spoken out for the first time since the confirmation of her split from her husband.

Last week, it was reported that Big Little Lies star Nicole has filed for divorce from country singer Keith Urban.

The couple have been married for 19 years, and they also share two daughters together – 17-year-old Sunday Rose and 14-year-old Faith Margaret. It is believed that Nicole and Keith have been living apart since the beginning of this summer.

While Nicole has yet to directly address her split from Keith, the Australian actress has now broken her silence on her first public appearance since the news of her divorce.

Earlier today, the 58-year-old took to Instagram to post four snaps from her attendance at Chanel’s show for Paris Fashion Week. Nicole attended the catwalk with her two teen daughters, Sunday and Faith.

In the caption of her photos, the Moulin Rouge actress penned: “Thank you @chanelofficial for having me and my girls.”

She added: “So excited to be a part of it with you @matthieu_blazy.”

Following her latest update, many of Nicole’s loyal fans have since been taking to her comments section to extend their well-wishes to her.

“You are amazing. We love you,” one follower replied.

“This is Nicole's era and I LOVE IT,” another wrote.

“Looking stunning. Stay strong. We’re with you!” a third fan commented.

Nicole and Keith first crossed paths at the G'Day LA gala ball in January 2005. However, it wasn’t until four months later that they got back in contact. After a year of dating, the pair announced their engaged in May 2006.

The couple later got married one month later, in June 2006. Prior to tying the knot with Keith, Nicole was married to Mission: Impossible actor Tom Cruise for 11 years, from 1990 to 2001.

The news of Nicole and Keith’s split was first published by TMZ on September 29. The next day, Nicole filed for divorce from Keith in Tennessee, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of their marriage breakdown.