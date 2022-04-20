Fans show support for Stacey Solomon after ‘embarrassing’ Instagram stories

Stacey Solomon took to her Instagram stories earlier today to give an update on her home that she calls Pickle Cottage, but admits she felt embarrassed by sharing the ‘unrelatable’ content.

On her Instagram stories, Stacey shared videos of her pool getting power-washed and tiled to her 5.1M followers. On one of the videos the television personality wrote, “I know this is the most unrelatable content ever, I’m so sorry, I do cringe sharing it. I almost feel embarrassed for some reason”.

Credit: Instagram

The mum-of-four then shared a photo of messages she has received from followers reassuring her that they like to see house updates and telling her not to be embarrassed.

One fan wrote, “Don’t be embarrassed, you’ve worked hard for it! Think of yourself as an inspiration for people. You’ve come from being a young single mum to having the house you’ve dreamed of all through your hard work! Be proud!!! Xx”.

Credit: Instagram

Another fan said, “Do not feel in any way cringe sharing this. You moved into a house you worked hard for and it happened to have a pool. We are all desperate to see it and nothing but happy for you. It already looks FABULOUS!”.

Stacey wrote a message for all of her supportive fans saying, “I honestly f*cking love you all so so much. Thank you for being the absolute best insta family ever. And I’ll keep you updated”.

Solomon revealed to Instagram that she and her family moved into their new home in March 2021 and she has been keeping her followers up to date with renovations ever since.