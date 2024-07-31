Fans share excitement as Blake Lively announces new career venture

Blake Lively has launched her very own beauty brand!

The former Gossip Girl star has announced that she has created her own line of haircare products.

Taking to social media earlier today, Blake revealed her brand – Blake Brown Beauty – to her fanbase for the first time, as well as a detailed explanation behind her new business venture.

Alongside a promotional video of her swishing her famous blonde locks, the 36-year-old went on to write that Blake Brown Beauty has secretly been in the works for the past seven years.

“Ever since I was a kid, through adolescence, early adulthood, motherhood, work, personal life, whenever, wherever, the single most identifiable part about me has always been my personalit— no? Not my personality? Oh… My hair,” Blake teased in her caption.

“To love it well, I’ve found a system that has worked wonders for me, a hack of sorts through decades of working with the very best people in the industry, and silly amounts of trial and error. I spent 7 years (I know. It toggles between impressive and wtf took so long) obsessively developing every detail of my newest baby, @blakebrownbeauty,” she continued.

Describing the products, Blake noted her biggest priorities as being “something that was more affordable but had the same salon/red carpet performance,” “scents that felt like fragrances I would actually buy as high end perfume,” and the ingredients being “vegan, cruelty free and formulated without sulfates, silicones, parabens, synthetic dyes etc.”

“Now I see why there was nothing out there that hit all my goals simultaneously. It was a beast to build. But I couldn’t be prouder of what we created for you,” Blake concluded.

In the comments section of her post, many of Blake’s 45M followers have been expressing their delight for her newest venture, with one replying: “Stop OMG I'm so excited! I've needed something new.”

“I SCREAMED!!! You are so stunning… can’t contain the excitement,” another commented.

Blake Brown Beauty will be launching in Target stores in the United States on August 4, and online on August 5.