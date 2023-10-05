Fans reveal thoughts on Love Island Games confirmed casting

We finally know which stars will be taking part in the Love Island Games!

Earlier this year, American streaming service Peacock announced that they would be producing a Love Island spin-off. This upcoming series is separate to ITV’s Love Island All-Stars series, which was confirmed in September.

Now, ahead of its launch next month, the producers behind Love Island Games have finally unveiled its casting choices – and there are quite a few UK bombshells!

Alongside familiar faces from Love Island’s USA, Australia, Sweden, Germany and France seasons, nine previous Islanders from the UK have been confirmed as part of the lineup.

Curtis Pritchard, Megan Barton-Hanson, Liberty Poole, Toby Aromolaran, Georgia Steel, Mike Boateng, Eyal Booker, Jack Fowler and Scott Van-der Sluis will all be taking part in the Love Island Games.

Following the release of the first teaser trailer, many fans have since taken to social media to express their opinions.

“Scott 3 times in a row. Get him a job there at this point,” one TikTok user joked, as this will be Scott’s third time this year appearing in a Love Island series.

“CURTIS!!!! EYAL!!! MIKE!!!! I have chills,” a fan exclaimed on X, previously known as Twitter.

“I’m glad some of my faves are on here,” another TikTok fan praised.

Set in luxurious Fiji, Love Island Games will take on a slightly different format from the original series, as Islanders will be competing to become the series’ champion in both teams and couple’s challenges, all while facing the usual recouplings, dumpings and attempts to fall in love again.

The brand-new series will still be dominated by familiar UK faces, as Maya Jama has been confirmed to host. Voiceover presenter Iain Stirling will also narrate each episode.

Fresh off her new gig as Love Island USA’s social media ambassador, former bombshell Maura Higgins has shared that she will be continuing her role for the spin-off.

Love Island Games will premiere on US streaming service Peacock on November 1.