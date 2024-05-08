Fans react to trailer release for season 5 of The Kardashians

The Kardashians are back!

Ahead of the hit reality show’s return later this month, Hulu and Disney+ have finally released a trailer for season five of The Kardashians.

Earlier today, the show's producers took to social media to tease fans with a new glimpse into the lives of Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie and their mother Kris.

In the trailer, Kim states to the camera: “Last year, we made a commitment to ourselves to slow down, take some time off, be present in the moment.”

The video then hilariously cuts to Khloé addressing the audience, as she admits: “Have the Kardashians slowed down? No.”

The trailer subsequently goes on to preview glimpses of the women’s huge milestones in recent months, including Kendall and Kylie’s experience at Paris Fashion Week, and Kim’s first venture into acting with American Horror Story: Delicate.

Fans will be let into a worrying time in Kourtney’s pregnancy with her son Rocky, as she had to undergo emergency fetal surgery in September. Two months later, the mum-of-four safely welcomed her son with her husband, Travis Barker.

Viewers will also be given access to Kris’ health concerns, as she confesses in one clip to her daughters: “I had my scan. They found a cyst and like, a little tumour.”

Following the trailer release, many fans have been taking to social media to express their thoughts.

“Happy to finally see more of Kylie and Kendall!” one follower exclaimed.

“Literally one of my favourite shows! I’m so excited!” another gushed.

“This season looks sooooo good,” a third viewer praised.

Thankfully, fans only have to wait a few more weeks until season five begins, as The Kardashians is due to premiere on Disney+ on May 23.