Fans react to trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty’s final season

The full trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty is finally here!

In April of this year, Prime Video announced that the third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty would be premiering on the service this July.

The series, which is based on Jenny Han’s bestselling book trilogy of the same name, follows Isabel ‘Belly’ Conklin as she returns to coastal town Cousins for summer break. As time evolves, Belly quickly finds herself caught in a love triangle between two brothers, Jeremiah and Conrad.

Now, ahead of its return next month, Prime Video has finally treated fans to the official full trailer for the highly-anticipated season.

The team behind the hit romantic drama recently took to social media to unveil the official trailer for season three, which can be viewed below.

Prime Video’s logline for the final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty reads: “It’s the end of her junior year of college, and Belly’s looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah. Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life.”

It continues: “Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same…”

Following the trailer’s long-awaited release, many viewers have since been taking to Instagram to express their thoughts so far.

“Watching this on a loop for the next 5-7 business days,” one fan teased.

“Team Conrad Forever!!!!” another exclaimed.

“Am I the only person on team Jeremiah,” a third viewer commented.

The cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty will see Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno and Christopher Briney reprise their respective roles as Belly, Jeremiah and Conrad, alongside Sean Kaufman, Rain Spencer, Jackie Chung and Colin Ferguson.

The third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty debuts on Prime Video on July 16.