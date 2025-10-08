Fans react to trailer for legal drama All’s Fair with Kim Kardashian

Fans have been reacting to Kim Kardashian’s latest acting project!

In 2023, The Kardashians star made her acting debut in American Horror Story: Delicate. Then, last summer, it was announced that Kim had secured her second TV role in Ryan Murphy’s legal drama All’s Fair, as well as an executive producer credit.

Alongside Kim, the series will also star Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash Betts, Naomi Watts and Teyana Taylor.

Now, ahead of its debut next month, we finally have the official trailer for All’s Fair!

Earlier today, the team behind Disney+ and Hulu took to social media to release the trailer for the highly-anticipated drama.

The official logline for All’s Fair states: “A team of female divorce attorneys leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice. Fierce, brilliant and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets and shifting allegiances — both in the courtroom and within their own ranks.”

It continues: “In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game — they change it.”

Following the trailer’s release, many viewers have since been taking to Instagram to express their thoughts so far.

“Oh. My. God. This is epic. It's beyond dramatic & ridiculous. I cannot wait,” one fan praised.

“I can’t take anything Kim does seriously (acting wise) but she’s on the shoulders of some heavy hitters baby! I’ll watch!” another commented.

“Oh Wow! The fashion, the dialogue, the b*tchiness! Bravo! Can’t wait to watch it!” a third fan added.

In a previous episode of The Kardashians, Kim described the show as having an "A++ cast," and that she is "really excited to get to work”, but that the all-star lineup is "definitely making me a little nervous."

"I'm nervous. I'm actually really nervous, cause I have to bring it,” the 44-year-old confessed, adding: “The second episode I have a huge scene just me and Glenn Close, like a really important one.”

All’s Fair will launch on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland on November 4, with new episodes arriving weekly.