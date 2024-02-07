Fans react to Stacey Solomon’s plans for daughter Belle’s birthday

Fans have been gushing over Stacey Solomon’s DIY decor for her daughter Belle’s birthday!

Today (February 7), the Sort Your Life Out presenter is marking the first birthday of her youngest child Belle, whom she shares with her husband Joe Swash.

For the milestone birthday, Stacey has chosen to share a glimpse into her preparations for Belle’s big day.

Last night, the mum-of-five took to Instagram to post a video montage of herself blowing up heart balloons and sticking Belle's name to the front of it.

The 34-year-old then unveiled her completed table display for her daughter’s birthday. The stunning decorations, themed with pink and red, include table candles, bunches of roses, and a DIY cupcake, which Stacey had previously showcased herself making.

“Proud I’ve finally finished Belle’s birthday decorations,” the X Factor alum exclaimed in the caption of her post.

“I can’t wait for her to wake up to this full of love sensory display tomorrow,” she teased, adding: “I can not believe it’s been a whole year already.”

Stacey concluded her caption with a loving message for her youngest child, penning: “We are ready to celebrate you baby girl. To the moon and stars and back again Belle.”

Following her incredible reveal, many of Stacey’s 5.8M Instagram followers have since taken to her comments section to express their amazement.

“Looks awesome Stacey! A perfect setup for beautiful Belle!” one fan gushed.

“Absolutely stunning. Smashed it again Stacey. You're a wonderful mum,” another replied.

“I hope Belle has the best day tomorrow!! Obviously I know she won't understand but still haha,” a third follower added.

Over the weekend, Stacey previously shared a glimpse into making Belle’s first birthday cake.

“Honestly I’ve never felt so emotional making a cake. I’ve made every single one of my baby’s first birthday cakes. And if Joe's reaction at the end is anything to go by this is probably the last one,” she wrote at the time, adding: “Why does it all go so so quickly?”