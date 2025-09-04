Fans react to first trailer for Wuthering Heights with Margot Robbie

Fans have been sharing mixed reactions to the first trailer for Wuthering Heights.

In recent months, speculation has been growing about the latest movie adaptation of Emily Brontë’s classic novel, which has been directed by The Crown actress and Saltburn director Emerald Fennell.

The upcoming adaptation will star Barbie’s Margot Robbie and Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi as Catherine and Heathcliff, and will depict their “passionate and tumultuous love story set against the backdrop of the Yorkshire moors”.

Now, ahead of its release on Valentine’s Day of next year, Warner Bros. have chosen to debut their first teaser trailer for Wuthering Heights.

Last night, the team behind the upcoming adaptation took to social media to release a first look at the film, which can be viewed below.

The teaser is led by a new track by Grammy-winning ‘Brat’ singer Charli XCX, who has since confirmed that she has created several brand-new songs for Wuthering Heights.

The trailer is full of sensual flashbacks and longing looks between Cathy and Heathcliff, as Elordi’s character states: “I can follow you like a dog to the end of the world.”

Following the teaser trailer’s release, many viewers have since been taking to Instagram to express their mixed reactions.

“Was NOT what I was expecting, but considered me seated,” one fan admitted.

“Emily Brontë, sweetie, I’m so sorry,” another argued.

“This is the best trailer for a movie I’ve ever seen,” a third fan commented.

“This doesn’t look like the Heathcliff and Catherine I read about. What is this?” another exclaimed.

The trailer follows previous backlash from fans towards director Emerald Fennell for casting Jacob Elordi. In the original novel, Heathcliff is depicted as being a “dark-skinned gipsy” and a “lascar,” a description for someone from India or Southeast Asia.

In April of this year, Elordi spoke to Deadline and praised the upcoming adaptation, with the 28-year-old stating: “The performances from everyone — it’s breathtaking. It’s an incredible romance. It’s a true epic. It’s visually beautiful. The script is beautiful. The costumes are incredible.”

Wuthering Heights will be released in cinemas next year, on February 14.