Fans react to first trailer for the new season of The Kardashians

Fans have been reacting to the first trailer for The Kardashians’ new season!

Later this month, the Kardashian clan – including matriarch Kris Jenner and her daughters Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie – will be returning to our screens for season seven of their reality show, The Kardashians.

Now, ahead of the premiere of the new season, Disney+ has treated fans to a first look at what’s in store!

Last night, the team behind The Kardashians took to social media to unveil the first trailer for season seven, which can be viewed below.

The trailer begins with glimpses of Kim and Kris travelling to Paris to give evidence at a trial, for a robbery that Kim was a victim of. The incident took place in 2016, when Kim was tied up in her Paris hotel room and robbed of millions of dollars worth of jewellery. Eight people were later found guilty in the trial.

“Do you think we really should walk in there with all the diamonds on?” Kris quizzes about her daughter’s court accessories, to which Kim replies: “I want to be who I want to be.”

In a world exclusive, Kim also reveals that she has recently had a significant threat to her life.

“I got a call from investigators. Someone extremely close to me put a hit out on my life. I’m terrified out of my mind,” she admits in the trailer.

The teaser also confirms a return to the screen for two members of the Kardashian clan – Kris’ only son, Robert Kardashian Jr., and Kendall and Kylie’s father, Caitlyn Jenner.

“I think my mom has had a hard time inviting my dad to some of our family gatherings, but my dad should be included in things,” Kendall confesses at the end of the trailer.

Following the first look at season seven, many fans of the Kardashian family have been taking to Instagram to express their thoughts so far.

“CAITLYN AND ROBERT????? OH I WON’T MISS AN EPISODE FOR SURE NOW,” one viewer exclaimed.

“I am screaming!!! Omg finally I couldn’t wait no more,” another commented.

“It’s like the old times! Excited to see some familiar faces! Can’t wait to tune in!” a third fan wrote.

Season seven of The Kardashians will premiere in the UK and Ireland on Disney+ on October 23.