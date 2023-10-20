Fans react to first teaser trailer for spin-off Love Island Games

Love Island fans have been reacting to the first trailer for Love Island Games!

Earlier this year, American streaming service Peacock announced that it would be producing a Love Island spin-off. This upcoming series is separate to ITV’s Love Island All-Stars series, which was confirmed last month.

Viewers have since been informed that former Islanders from across the UK seasons, as well as the USA, Australia, Sweden, Germany and France versions, will be taking part in the Love Island Games.

In terms of UK stars, Curtis Pritchard, Megan Barton-Hanson, Liberty Poole, Toby Aromolaran, Georgia Steel, Mike Boateng, Eyal Booker, Jack Fowler and Scott Van-der Sluis have all been confirmed.

Now, ahead of its premiere next month, we finally have a first look at what Love Island Games will entail!

Last night, producers behind the brand-new concept took to social media to reveal the first trailer for the series, which will be hosted by Maya Jama.

In the clips, presenter Maya teases: “For the first time ever, we’re bringing together an international all-star cast of ex-Islanders, ready for some healthy competition and a second chance at love.”

The trailer showcases the Islanders getting stuck into fun, physical challenges in an effort to be crowned champions, and win $100,000 for their couple.

Meanwhile, the usual romance drama continues with recouplings and dumpings. “Who’s thinking more about games and who’s thinking more about connections?” notes Liberty Poole, while Megan Barton-Hanson adds: “It’s way more intense than I was expecting.”

Following the trailer’s release, many Love Island fans have been taking to social media to express their thoughts on the new spin-off.

“So excited!!!!! Can’t wait to have Cely and Curtis on my screen again,” one Instagram follower exclaimed, referring to USA favourite Cely Vazquez.

“I am BEYOND READY. Y’all chose an amazing cast for the first love island games,” another wrote.

“Already feel like this about to be the best one yet!” a third viewer added.

Love Island Games will premiere on Peacock on November 1.