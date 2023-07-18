Fans react to first pics of Dylan Sprouse & Barbara Palvin’s wedding

Dylan Sprouse is officially a married man!

The former star of The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody has married his longtime love, model Barbara Palvin.

It has been reported that the wedding ceremony took place in Barbara’s native Hungary over the weekend.

Although the pair have yet to officially share any details about their wedding, a handful of photos from the couple’s beautiful ceremony have surfaced on social media.

Two snaps showcase the newly married couple beaming with joy as they walk back down the aisle and exit the church, after saying their vows to each other.

In the first image, Dylan and Barbara can be seen walking through the aisle, arm-in-arm and grinning at their guests. Eagle-eyed fans can also spot Dylan’s twin brother, Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse, standing proudly behind his sibling and his new wife.

While the 30-year-old groom looked dashingly handsome in a black tux with a white flower attached to it, 29-year-old Barbara looked radiant in a simple satin gown, believed to be designed by Vivienne Westwood.

Credit: Barbara Palvin Instagram

Many fans of the newlyweds have since taken to social media to express their delight at the confirmation of their wedding.

“Everyone's beloved couple is married now. Happy wedding, lovebirds,” one fan penned on Twitter.

“Officially Mr. and Mrs. Sprouse,” another gushed.

“They’ve always been so cute. I wish them a long and happy marriage,” a third added.

Credit: Barbara Palvin Instagram

The reveal of the pair’s wedding comes just one month after Dylan and Barbara finally confirmed their engagement.

The stars have been in a relationship for the past five years, after first meeting at an event. Rumours of Dylan and Barbara’s engagement first circulated in March, but in an interview with V Magazine, they shared that they had been engaged since September of last year.

“We didn’t necessarily feel the need to be fully transparent with the public about that aspect of our engagement,” Dylan explained at the time, with Barbara adding: “We just want to do it on our time.”