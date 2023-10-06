Fans react to complete Dancing On Ice lineup with final two celebs

The lineup for Dancing On Ice is finally complete!

Over the past week, the producers behind the hit ITV skating competition have been unveiling the celebrities who will be taking part in its upcoming series.

Now, ahead of its brand-new launch in January, the final two celebrities for 2024’s Dancing On Ice have been revealed.

First off, the DOI social media team took to Instagram earlier today to share that Emmerdale actress Roxy Shahidi will be taking to the ice rink.

“You're not ready for Roxy! Fresh from the Dales, welcome Roxy Shahidi to the rink for 2024,” they teased in their caption, alongside a promotional photo of the 40-year-old.

Later on, the Dancing On Ice team shared that their twelfth and final contestant is former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas.

“Bringing suave style to his skates, welcome Ryan Thomas to the ice!” the social media team gushed for his announcement.

Following the completion of the lineup, many Dancing On Ice viewers have taken to its Instagram comments section to express their thoughts on the final recruits, as well as their opinions on the overall cast.

“Whoohooo love Ryan,” one fan praised.

“Roxy for the win!” another exclaimed.

“STOP IT, this probably has to be the best dancing on ice lineup,” a third viewer praised.

Alongside Roxy and Ryan, the Dancing On Ice cast for next January includes radio presenter Adele Roberts, EastEnders alum Ricky Norwood, comedian Lou Sanders, former Gogglebox favourite Stephen Lustig-Webb and Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire.

Rounding out the lineup will be retired Olympic athlete Greg Rutherford, former Love Island winner Amber Davies, S Club 7 singer Hannah Spearritt, Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney and retired boxer Ricky Hatton.

Although the judging panel has yet to be confirmed, it is expected that skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Diversity star Ashley Banjo and former Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse will return to their roles in January.