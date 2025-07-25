Fans react as Travis Kelce unveils glimpse into Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce is Instagram official with Taylor Swift!

The Kansas City Chiefs player has been dating global superstar Taylor Swift since the summer of 2023. Throughout their relationship, the pair have remained fairly private, with Taylor only choosing to post a handful of photos of Travis online.

Now, for the first time since their romance was made official, Travis has shared an insight into his life with Taylor on social media!

Last night, the 35-year-old took to Instagram to ‘hard launch’ his relationship with the Cruel Summer singer, giving a glimpse into the quality time they have spent together during the NFL’s off-season.

Among the 13 snaps, the happy couple could be seen enjoying boat trips, ice skating, dinner dates and parties with friends.

“Had some adventures this offseason, kept it 100,” Travis teased in his caption.

Following the sweet behind-the-scenes photos of the couple, many fans of Taylor and Travis have since been expressing their reactions on Instagram.

“This is what soulmates look like!” one follower gushed.

“The fact that the post has 13 photos!” another exclaimed, referring to 13 being Taylor’s lucky number.

“Oh my god! They look so happy,” a third fan praised.

Travis and Taylor famously first met in July 2023, after he publicly admitted on his New Heights podcast that he had tried – and failed – to meet her backstage during her Eras Tour show at Kansas City.

At the time, the football star confessed that he had made a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it, and had hoped to give it to the popstar. The pair later went public with their romance in September of that year.

In December 2023, Taylor chose to open up for the first time about her relationship with Travis.

Speaking to TIME, the 35-year-old recalled: “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell. We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”