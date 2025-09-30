Fans react as The Simpsons Movie sequel is finally confirmed

We’re finally getting another Simpsons Movie!

20th Century Studios has announced that a sequel to the highly-successful The Simpsons Movie is in production, almost 20 years after the first film.

The animated TV series – which follows the lives of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, baby Maggie and their Springfield community – has been on air since 1989, and has now become the longest-running American scripted series.

After decades of success, the show was transformed into an original movie – simply titled The Simpsons Movie – in July 2007. At the time, the film received acclaim from both fans and critics alike, and went on to break several American box office records.

Now, five months after Fox confirmed that they have renewed The Simpsons for a further four seasons, a sequel to the beloved Simpsons Movie has been announced.

Last night (September 29), the team behind The Simpsons took to social media to release the first official poster for the long-awaited sequel.

The artwork is an homage to the first movie’s poster, and showcases Homer’s hand reaching up to grab a pink doughnut, which has been decorated with sprinkles of the number ‘2’.

The tagline for the poster reads: “Homer’s coming back for seconds.”

In the caption of their post, 20th Century Studios went on to reveal when fans can expect to see the second Simpsons Movie in cinemas.

“Woohoo! The Simpsons are coming to theaters with an all-new movie on July 23, 2027!” they penned.

No extra information has been released about the upcoming film, with its plot and cast list remaining under wraps for now.

Following the exciting news, many fans of The Simpsons have since been taking to Instagram to share their reactions.

“They actually stuck to their promise about waiting 20 years for a sequel,” one viewer joked, referring to the iconic opening credits of The Simpsons where Bart once wrote on a chalkboard: “I will not wait 20 years to make another movie.”

“Bro the first movie was sooo good I'm ready,” another praised.

“Maggie’s first word finally came to good use,” a third fan teased, referring to the end of the first movie when baby Maggie asks for a “sequel”.

The Simpsons Movie 2 will be released in cinemas on July 23, 2027.