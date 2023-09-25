SHEmazing!
Fans react as Taylor Swift is spotted with new ‘beau’ Travis Kelce

Swifties have been reacting to fuelled rumours of Taylor Swift’s new romance!

For two months, the Blank Space hitmaker has faced speculation that she has a new beau – NFL star Travis Kelce. Now, the potential couple have been spotted hanging out in public for the first time!

Last night, Taylor showed up to a game being played by Travis’ team, the Kansas City Chiefs.  The 33-year-old singer was granted access to Travis’ stadium suite. 

Taylor was given a seat beside Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce, and even chose to don a red-and-white Chiefs jacket for the occasion.

Throughout the game, Taylor was seen laughing and chatting with Mrs Kelce, and when Travis scored a remarkable touchdown, Taylor was spotted jumping up and down and cheering for the 33-year-old sportsman.

Following the Chiefs win over the Chicago Bears, a brief video also emerged on social media of Taylor and Travis walking out together backstage.

Fans of the potential couple have since taken their appearance together as confirmation, with one fan exclaiming on social media: “That’s how rom coms are made! Good for them.”

“I think I’m invested in a celebrity couple for the first time ever?” another joked.

Speculation about the pair’s romance first began in July, after Travis attended Taylor's Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” he explained on his New Heights podcast, adding: “I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”

On Thursday, Travis appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and teased: “I threw the ball in her court and, you know, I told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead and you might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one is a little more lit.’ So we’ll see what happens in the near future."

