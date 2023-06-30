Fans react as Taylor Swift debuts sneak peek at Speak Now

Fans have been sharing their reactions to a new teaser from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)!

Last night, Prime Video released the official trailer for the second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty. To the delight of many Swifties, the video included a preview for one of Taylor Swift’s upcoming re-records – Back To December (Taylor’s Version).

The pop star's updated version of her hit 2010 album Speak Now is due to be released next Friday, July 7. However, as a special treat to her fanbase, Taylor has chosen to share a brief taster of what is to come next week.

The snippet, as well as the full trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty, can be watched below:

Hinting at the surprise inclusion, Taylor went on to re-share the trailer on social media following its release, with the hilarious caption: “Crying (Taylor’s Version)”.

Following the trailer launch, Swifties have taken to social media to express their delight at the snippets of the re-recorded track.

“NOT YOU CASUALLY DROPPING BACK TO DECEMBER TV,” one fan exclaimed.

“as soon as back to december started i got chills,” another stated.

Credit: Taylor Swift Instagram

“BACK TO DECEMBER YOU'RE JOKING,” a third fan added.

This is not the first time that the 33-year-old has had her own tracks included in the trailers for the popular teen series.

Last year, Taylor used the trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty’s first season to debut a first glimpse at This Love (Taylor’s Version).

Credit: Taylor Swift Instagram

Then, earlier this month, the Taylor Swift collaboration continued when her song August from 2020 album Folklore was featured in a teaser trailer for season two.

Based on the trilogy of books by Jenny Han, the second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty is due to launch on Prime Video on July 14.

We can’t wait to see how the teen drama unfolds, alongside the exciting release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)!