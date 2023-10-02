SHEmazing!
Fans react as Strictly’s Amy Dowden reunites with fellow dancers

The Strictly Come Dancing pros have had a reunion with Amy Dowden!

The Welsh professional dancer has been unable to take part in this year’s series, as she is currently receiving treatment for breast cancer.

A post shared by Amy-Dowden (@amy_dowden)

Taking to Instagram last night, ahead of the first Strictly results show of the series, the 33-year-old shared a collection of photos of herself, all dressed up in her dancing finery, alongside fellow dancers such as Dianne Buswell and Nikita Kuzmin.

“The standard this year is insane. What a great two live shows so far. I was lucky to be able to be there for tonight's opening number a few weeks back and all I can say is WOW!” Amy gushed at the beginning of her caption.

A post shared by Amy-Dowden (@amy_dowden)

Amy then went on to express her thoughts on her cancer diagnosis, after she first discovered a lump back in April.

“There’s no text book or right/ wrong way to deal with your cancer journey. Everyone deals with it rightly their way. I’m so lucky to be surrounded by so much support which I don’t take for granted and days like here is what keeps me going. I’m dreaming every night of dancing on that floor again but right now I’m my fellow pro’s proudest and biggest cheerleader,” she praised at the end of her caption.

A post shared by Amy-Dowden (@amy_dowden)

“We love you Amy! can’t wait for you to be back on that dance floor where you belong!” one viewer penned.

“you look incredible! I cannot wait for you to be back with the team,” another added.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday night, October 7, on BBC One at 6:20pm.

