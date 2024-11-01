Fans react as Stacey Solomon unveils sweet family Halloween costumes

Fans have been reacting to Stacey Solomon’s family Halloween costumes!

Each year, the Sort Your Life Out presenter is known for convincing her husband, former soap actor Joe Swash, and her five children – Zachary (16), Leighton (12), Rex (5), Rose (3) and Belle (1) – to dress up in joint Halloween costumes.

In recent years, Stacey’s two oldest children, Zachary and Leighton, have chosen to opt out of the family costumes, but the former X Factor star is continuing to still dress up with Joe and their little ones!

In honour of the Halloween celebrations, Stacey took to Instagram last night to reveal the theme for this year’s family costumes – Peter Pan.

The adorable images showcase proud parents Stacey and Joe dressed up as Wendy and Peter, while their youngsters Rex, Rose and Belle transformed into Captain Hook, Tinkerbell and Mr Smee.

On her Instagram stories, the mum-of-five also confirmed that she hosted a Halloween disco for her loved ones at her home, Pickle Cottage. In several clips, dad Joe could be seen dancing with Rose and Belle.

“Off to Neverland,” Stacey gushed in the caption of her post, before adding: “Happy Halloween everyone lots of love from Peter, Wendy, Captain Hook, Tinkerbell & Mr Smee."

The 35-year-old then went on to express how much her family’s heartwarming tradition means to her.

“Literally nothing makes me happier than family dress up! We are off to trick or treat the neighbours, Joe's over the moon about his tights,” she teased.

Stacey concluded her caption by writing: “Hope you have the best Halloween”.

Following the reveal of her incredible costumes, many of Stacey’s 6M followers have been taking to her comments section to share their reactions.

“Lovely photos. Gorgeous family. Happy Halloween,” one fan replied.

“Oh Stacey these are beautiful pictures,” another exclaimed.

“You all look fabulous but Rose steals the best outfit. Adorable xx,” a third fan added.