Fans react as Stacey Solomon confirms return date for family docuseries

We finally know when Stacey & Joe will be back on our screens!

In April, TV presenter Stacey Solomon and her husband, actor Joe Swash, collaborated with the BBC to create their first-ever reality show, based on their family life.

Titled Stacey & Joe, the series focuses on Stacey and Joe’s life at Pickle Cottage with their children – Rex (6), Rose (3) and Belle (2), and Stacey’s sons Zachary (17) and Leighton (12).

Following confirmation in May that Stacey & Joe would return for another series, the BBC has now released a trailer for series two, along with a premiere date for next month!

Last night, the producers took to social media to release a trailer for Stacey & Joe’s return, confirming it will launch on September 9.

According to the BBC’s logline, series two will be “picking right back up where cameras left off”.

The broadcaster notes: “This series will see some very special and monumental firsts for the family – Belle’s first day of nursery, a permanent Valentine’s gift that leaves Stacey in a fit of giggles, all of the little ones learn to ski and preparations for some new arrivals. And Zach’s 17th birthday brings out Stacey and Joe’s competitive side.”

The synopsis continues: “Audiences will get to see what really goes into making it work when you’re bringing up a blended family of teenagers and toddlers, as Stacey and Joe continue to navigate and manage their busy schedules and work lives, including passion projects and navigating changing family dynamics.”

Stacey and Joe have also stated: “We've been so grateful for all the lovely messages and people watching series one. Everyone’s support means the world to us and we can’t wait to take everyone on this crazy journey we call life! We hope people will laugh along with us again in this new series.”

Following the trailer’s release, many fans of Stacey & Joe have been taking to Instagram to express their delight.

“Yes so excited loved your first series can’t wait,” one viewer praised.

“Literally cannot wait! This is the only family reality series I’ve ever watched. Such a love story,” another commented.

“I can’t wait for series two, enjoyed the first one, I wasn’t expecting another so soon, fantastic,” a third fan agreed.

Series two of Stacey & Joe will premiere weekly from Tuesday, September 9 at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.