Fans react as Ryan Tubridy breaks his silence with cryptic message

Ryan Tubridy has broken his silence after being let go from his role at RTÉ.

Following his departure from The Late Late Show back in May, Ryan had been continuing to present his weekday morning radio show on RTÉ Radio 1.

However, in the aftermath of his recent salary scandal, the 50-year-old was told last week by RTÉ’s Director-General, Kevin Bakhurst, that he no longer has a place at the broadcaster.

Credit: RTÉ

Since his departure from RTÉ was confirmed on Thursday evening, Ryan has remained silent on the matter and has refrained from posting on social media in recent months.

Now, as he prepares to face a future away from his presenting role at RTÉ, the former Late Late host has finally shared his first thoughts on the matter.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, Ryan uploaded a brief video clip of his view from the coast, played over the song Don’t Stop by Fleetwood Mac.

“A new dawn, a new day, a new beginning. Stay tuned for more…”, Ryan penned in the caption of his post.

Many of the former presenter’s fans have since taken to the comments section of his video to express their well-wishes.

“My very best wishes to you Ryan. I enjoyed your morning programme for many a year,” one follower wrote.

“Tough times don't last, but tough people do. Best of luck. New beginnings are always exciting,” another replied.

“Onwards and upwards. All the best,” a third fan added.

Credit: Oireachtas TV

Before his sudden departure from RTÉ last week, the former presenter expressed many times to the public that he was eager to get back to presenting his radio show.

During his appearance at the Public Accounts Committee hearing on June 11, Ryan stated that he was desperate to hold onto his morning radio programme, “because it’s all I’ve got”.

The former RTÉ star has yet to announce what his next career venture will be.