Fans react as Rufus Sewell proposes to girlfriend Vivian

by

Congratulations are in order for Rufus Sewell as he is getting married. 

The Holiday actor, known for his role as Jasper in the iconic festive movie, got down on one knee to his girlfriend Vivian Benitz and the bride-to-be took to social media to announce the wonderful news. 

Vivian shared a gorgeous photo of the glitzy engagement ring Rufus gave to her when he popped the big question.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by vivian benitez (@vivv)

The 26-year-old shared a picture of the beautiful engagement ring to her 104K followers. Benitez also posted a snap of Rufus giving her a kiss on the cheek as she smiled from ear-to-ear and held up the rock on her finger in front of Sewell’s face.

The Criminal Minds actress captioned the sweet post, “till death (or him continuing to walk on bathmats with his outside shoes) do us part”.

Many famous faces and fans rushed to the comments to congratulate the pair on the exciting news of their engagement. 

One fan wrote, “Ahhhh! Congrats to you both”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by vivian benitez (@vivv)

“Congratulations… so happy for you both”, another commenter penned,

A third added, “Congrats – you are such a wonderful couple”.

Rufus is yet to share the news of his and Vivian’s engagement on social media. 

It seems like the proposal took place in Rome as Vivian had shared a photo to Instagram of herself at the Trevi Fountain just the day before. 

Rufus and Vivian mostly keep their relationship private and rarely share photos with each other online, but they have made several red carpet appearances together.

One of their earliest public outings as an item was for the premiere of Old back in 2021. They also walked the red carpet together in April of this year for Rufus’ movie The Diplomat. 

Rufus has been married twice before. He tied the knot to fashion journalist Yasmin Abdallah in 1999. They went on to divorce in 2000.

The 56-year-old later married Amy Gardner in 2004, and the pair split in 2006.

