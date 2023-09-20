Fans react as Rihanna finally shares first snap with second child

We finally have a first glimpse of Rihanna’s second child!

Last month, it was reported that the We Found Love hitmaker had given birth to her second child, alongside her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Two weeks ago, publication The Blast later confirmed via a birth certificate that the proud parents had welcomed another baby boy, joining their firstborn RZA.

The birth certificate detailed that Rihanna welcomed her little one on August 1 in a hospital in Los Angeles. The paperwork also revealed that the music-making duo had chosen to name their second son Riot Rose Mayers.

Now, almost two months on from his birth, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have finally treated their fans to a first look at their newest arrival!

On Instagram last night, celebrity photographer Miles Diggs chose to debut the first complete snap of the family-of-four.

The lovely portrait showcases proud dad A$AP Rocky cradling his newborn son, who is adorably dressed up in pink dungarees. Meanwhile, one-year-old RZA sweetly holds onto mum Rihanna’s leg.

“It’s a FAMILY thing,” Miles penned in the caption of the photo, before adding: “Welcome to the World Riot Rose.”

In the comments section of his post, Rihanna chose to share her delight at the wholesome image, with the 35-year-old writing: “The Mayers Boyz”.

Many fans of the Hollywood couple have also chosen to express their joy at seeing their second child for the first time.

“The most beautiful family on the planet,” one follower gushed.

“He looks just like his brother,” another replied.

Fans of the Diamonds singer were shocked on February 12, when Rihanna announced her pregnancy at the beginning of her Super Bowl halftime show. The exciting news came just nine months after she welcomed baby RZA into the world.