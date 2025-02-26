Fans react as Prime Video releases trailer for Another Simple Favour

We finally have a first look at the sequel for A Simple Favour!

Back in 2018, the dark, comedy mystery A Simple Favour hit cinemas. The movie, which was based on the bestselling novel by Darcey Bell, starred Pitch Perfect’s Anna Kendrick and Gossip Girl’s Blake Lively in the lead roles.

Now, seven years after the first A Simple Favour film, fans have finally been given a first look at its sequel, Another Simple Favour.

Earlier today, the team behind the upcoming movie took to social media to share the official trailer for Another Simple Favour, which can be viewed below:

The trailer reintroduces viewers to Stephanie (Kendrick), who has now written a book about her friendship with double murderer Emily (Lively). At the end of the first film, Emily was sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing her sister and father.

Suddenly, at one of her book signings, Stephanie is shocked by the reappearance of Emily. In an even bigger twist, Emily asks her former friend to be her maid of honour at her upcoming wedding in Italy.

The official logline for Another Simple Favour reads: "Stephanie Smothers and Emily Nelson reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman.”

The synopsis adds: “Along with glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square."

Following the trailer’s release, many fans have been taking to Instagram to express their thoughts so far.

“Nobody understands how much this means to me,” one viewer gushed.

“I loved the first movie and gosh, I’m so excited for this,” another wrote.

Paul Feig has returned to direct Another Simple Favour, working from an original script by Jessica Sharzer and Laeta Kalogridis. Henry Golding will also be reprising his role as Emily’s former husband, Sean Townsend.

Another Simple Favour is set to premiere globally on Prime Video on May 1.