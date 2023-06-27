Fans react as Olivia Rodrigo confirms album release date & name

Olivia Rodrigo fans have been going wild over her latest announcement!

The Drivers License singer shot to fame in January 2020 with her first single, and then went on to secure three Grammy wins with her debut album, Sour.

With her new single Vampire set to launch this Friday, the 20-year-old has now surprised fans by finally confirming the name, cover art and release date of her second album!

Taking to social media last night, Olivia revealed that her sophomore album will be titled Guts. The album’s artwork shows the pop princess bathed in her signature colour of purple, with four silver rings on her right hand spelling out the word “GUTS”.

Credit: Olivia Rodrigo Instagram

“my sophomore album GUTS comes out september 8th,” Olivia penned in her caption, revealing the release date.

“i am so proud of this record and I can’t wait to share it with you all! u can presave it now! xoxoxoxo,” she added.

In an open letter to her fanbase, the Deja Vu hitmaker went on to express what her upcoming record means to her.

“I made the bulk of this album during my 19th year on this earth. A year that, for me, was filled with lots of confusion, mistakes, awkwardness & good old fashioned teen angst,” she teased.

Credit: Olivia Rodrigo Instagram

Olivia also confirmed that Guts has been created with the same producer she collaborated with for Sour, Dan Nigro.

“I made it with my friend Dan in between New York & LA and I’m so very proud of it,” she continued. “I cannot express how excited I am to embark on this new chapter of my life with you guys. See you on September 8th!!!!” she exclaimed.

Many of Olivia’s fans have since taken to social media to share their thoughts on the announcement.

“you own the colour purple,” one fan joked.

“SHE IS BACKKKKK,” another penned.

“Marked my calendar,” a third added.

We can’t wait to hear what Guts sounds like!