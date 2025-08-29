Fans react as Netflix unveils trailer for Love Is Blind: UK reunion

We finally have a first look at the Love Is Blind: UK reunion!

Earlier this week, fans of the hit Netflix reality show Love Is Blind: UK were glued to the season two finale, which followed four explosive weddings.

Although Jed and Bardha ultimately did not tie the knot, the finale did showcase the three successful weddings of Ashleigh and Billy, Megan and Kieran, and Sarover and Kal.

Now, ahead of the reunion this weekend, Netflix has treated viewers to a first look at the drama-filled episode.

Earlier today, the producers took to social media to release the trailer for the Love Is Blind: UK season two reunion, which can be viewed below.

The trailer hints at a tense exchange between Bardha and Jed, as she states: “His ex-girlfriend was in the room [..] You didn’t even tell me, which was so muggy.”

Bardha later adds: “I wish you all the best. Far away from me.”

Ashleigh goes on to address Billy: “You did communicate your fears.”

Billy continues: “That was something that we were actually able to iron out. I’m going to take a chance on love every single time. I’m a hopeless romantic.”

In another heated conversation, Katisha – who called off her engagement to Javen after he flirted with castmate Sophie – confronts the latter about the issue.

“Put yourself in my situation. When me and Javen are engaged, and you’re standing at a bar flirting with him!” Katisha exclaims.

In the caption of their trailer, Netflix teased: “All roads have led to this. The official Love Is Blind: UK S2 Reunion is here Sunday 31 August at 9pm BST!!”

Following the trailer’s release, many Love Is Blind: UK viewers have since been sharing their thoughts so far.

“Absolute best season of any reality dating show, loved it!!” one fan praised.

“The trailer better do the reunion justice!!! No stones unturned please,” another wished.

“I’m hoping Kal and Sarover are still together and also hoping Kieran and Megan are still together. This reunion looks messy,” a third viewer added.

The season two reunion of Love Is Blind: UK arrives on Netflix this Sunday (August 31) at 9pm.