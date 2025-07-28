Fans react as Netflix unveils title of Heartstopper movie finale

The title of the Heartstopper movie has finally been unveiled!

On April 22, Netflix announced that their teen LGBTQ+ series Heartstopper would be concluding with a feature film, based on the upcoming sixth – and final – Heartstopper graphic novel.

Filming for the final installment of Heartstopper – which stars Joe Locke and Kit Connor as teen boyfriends Charlie and Nick – wrapped yesterday (July 27).

Now, as post-production begins, fans have been treated to the reveal of the movie’s name.

Earlier today, Netflix took to social media to release a brief video of Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman, holding a clapperboard and surrounded by cast members, cheering the title: “Heartstopper Forever!”

Netflix went on to confirm in their caption: “​​HEARTSTOPPER FOREVER, coming to you 2026!”

Following the exciting update, many Heartstopper viewers have been taking to Instagram to share their reactions.

“So excited to see the movie,” one fan praised.

Credit: Netflix

“I'm not ready to say goodbye,” another admitted.

“Heartstopper Forever is a perfect name,” a third viewer agreed.

After season three premiered last October, fans of the show had been vocal about their worries for its future, as Netflix refrained from renewing Heartstopper for several months.

In April, creator Alice Oseman took to Instagram to express the cast and crew’s relief at being able to wrap up Heartstopper with a feature film.

“We are making a feature film to conclude the Heartstopper screen adaptation, based on Heartstopper Volume 6 and the Nick and Charlie novella. We are getting to tell the end of the story!!!” Oseman penned.

“I’m deeply relieved and so excited about this new creative venture. I’ve written the script and we’re hard at work already. I know you’ll have a lot of questions, and I’ll be able to talk about it more very soon, but for now let’s CELEBRATE! Heartstopper is getting its ending!!!!!!” Oseman added.

Heartstopper Forever will be released next year, with an exact premiere date yet to be determined.