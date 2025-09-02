Fans react as Netflix unveils first look at the third Knives Out film

We finally have more details about the third Knives Out film!

In May of last year, Netflix announced that the third Knives Out film was officially in production, and that it would be titled Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

The anthology movie series, which began in 2019 and moved to Netflix in 2022, follows Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc, a private investigator who is often praised as "the world's greatest detective".

Now, ahead of the third film’s release this December, Netflix has treated fans to a first look poster, the full cast list, and initial details about its plot!

Earlier today, the streaming giant took to social media to release the official poster, which sees Blanc and his suspects standing above a grave.

“Not all secrets can stay buried. WAKE UP DEAD MAN: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY arrives December 12,” Netflix teased in their caption.

Following the poster’s release, many fans of the Knives Out franchise have since been taking to Instagram to express their opinions so far.

“Can’t wait to see Daniel Craig back in action,” one viewer commented.

“Banger poster with an even more banger cast,” another praised.

“Oh I’m so ready,” a third fan exclaimed.

Along with the poster, Netflix has also treated fans to the official plot of Wake Up Dead Man.

The streamer’s synopsis for the threequel reveals the movie’s setting as “a small hamlet in leafy upstate New York,” where “eager young priest Jud Duplenticy has been sent to assist the local priest, Monsignor Jefferson Wicks. A charismatic firebrand, Wicks tends to a flock that includes Martha Delacroix, Samson Holt, Vera Draven, Cy Draven, Nat Sharp, Lee Ross, and Simone Vivane."

It continues: "After a seemingly impossible murder rocks the town, local police chief Geraldine Scott joins forces with Benoit Blanc to unravel a mystery that pushes the boundaries of both faith and reason. But as Blanc puts it, ‘This was dressed as a miracle, it's just a murder. And I solve murders.’”

Alongside Daniel Craig, the cast of the third Knives Out film promises to be another star-filled one, including Josh O’Connor, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack and Glenn Close.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will have a limited run in cinemas beginning on November 26, before debuting on Netflix on December 12.