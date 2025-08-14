Fans react as Netflix shares first look at Nobody Wants This season two

We finally have a first look at the return of Nobody Wants This!

Last year, rom-com fans were treated to a new series from Netflix, Nobody Wants This, starring The Good Place’s Kristen Bell and The O.C’s Adam Brody.

The hit show, which also features Succession’s Justine Lupe and Veep’s Timothy Simons, follows sex podcast host Joanne as she unexpectedly meets and falls in love with rabbi Noah.

In June of this year, Netflix confirmed that the second season of Nobody Wants This would be arriving on the streamer this October. Now, ahead of its premiere, viewers have been given access to several first look images!

Earlier today, the team behind Netflix took to social media to release eight first-look stills from season two.

“The gangs all here. Here's a first look at season 2 of NOBODY WANTS THIS dropping October 23!” Netflix penned in their caption.

Following the photos’ release, many fans of Nobody Wants This have since taken to Instagram to express their thoughts so far.

“OMG!!! Can’t wait to watch. Great that we didn’t have to wait for 2 years or so for the S2,” one viewer praised.

“I've honestly never been more excited for a show,” another commented.

“YESSSS! This show was so good and funny to watch,” a third fan agreed.

The official synopsis for season two reads: “First comes love, then comes life. The last time we saw agnostic podcast host Joanne and unconventional (hot) rabbi Noah, their unmatched chemistry surprised everyone in their lives, including her sister Morgan, his brother Sasha and sister-in-law Esther, and even themselves.”

It continues: “Their spark proved stronger than all of the obstacles trying to keep them apart. Now, they’re back and fully committed to merging their lives – and loved ones — together. But their differences still exist and can’t be ignored. The challenge now is not just falling in love against all odds, but staying together in spite of them.”

Fans can also look forward to multiple new cast members in season two, including Bottoms’ Miles Fowler, and Adam Brody’s real-life wife, Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester.

The second season of Nobody Wants This lands on Netflix on October 23.