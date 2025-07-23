Fans react as Netflix reveals Wednesday will return for season three

Wednesday will be returning!

Netflix has announced that their record-breaking series Wednesday has been renewed for a third season.

The show, which follows The Addams Family’s Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna Ortega) as she navigates boarding school life at Nevermore Academy, first debuted in November 2022 and scored 341.23M hours viewed in its first week alone.

Now, ahead of the premiere of season two next month, the streaming giant has already confirmed that Wednesday will officially be back for season three.

Earlier today, the team behind Netflix took to social media to release a new poster for Wednesday, which shows Ortega’s protagonist holding a crystal ball with the number 3 on display.

At the top of their poster, the Wednesday team have teased: “Bad things come in threes”.

Netflix went on to reveal in their caption: “Season 2 awakens in two weeks. Season 3 is the next omen, already in motion, already inevitable.”

Following the exciting update, many Wednesday fans have since been taking to Instagram to express their reactions.

“And season 2 hasn’t even come out yet this is amazing!” one viewer praised.

“The fact that Season 2 hasn’t even been released yet and they’ve already announced Season 3 officially is impressive!” another commented.

“I'm not ready for season 2 yet and season 3 is coming soon, I'm in shock,” a third fan amazed.

The news of Wednesday’s renewal comes just two weeks ahead of its launch for season two. It will premiere in two parts, with Part 1 dropping on August 6, followed by Part 2 on September 3.

Netflix’s official logline for season two reads: “Wednesday Addams returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await.”

It continues: “Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery.”

Season two of Wednesday is set to welcome several new cast members, including Joanna Lumley, Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Thandiwe Newton, Heather Matarazzo, and a special appearance by Grammy winner and actress Lady Gaga.