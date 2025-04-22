Fans react as Netflix confirms Enola Holmes 3 & shares cast list

Production has begun on the third Enola Holmes film!

Earlier this year, Netflix confirmed that they had commissioned a third movie in the Enola Holmes franchise.

The detective films – based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries novels by Nancy Springer – star Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown as teen investigator Enola, the younger sister of the famous Sherlock Holmes.

Now, fans have been reacting to the news that Enola Holmes 3 is finally in production, as well as some exciting news about its cast!

Earlier today, the streaming giant took to social media to announce that Enola Holmes 3 is currently being filmed in the UK.

In their official synopsis for the upcoming Enola Holmes film, Netflix wrote: “Adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide in a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before.”

Many of the franchise’s original cast will be reprising their roles for the third movie. Millie Bobby Brown will be returning as Enola Holmes, alongside Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury, Himesh Patel as Dr. John Watson, Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Moriarty.

Enola Holmes 3 will be directed by Philip Barantini, who recently received worldwide acclaim for his work on one-shot crime drama Adolescence.

In honour of Barantini’s one-shot style, Millie Bobby Brown released a video to coincide with the announcement. The clip showcases her in character with Louis Partridge on set, as the pair get into a fight.

“we’re in production but not without @barantini at the helm. and so we begin,” Millie teased in her caption.

Following the long-awaited update, many Enola Holmes fans have since been taking to Instagram to share their reactions so far.

“I can't wait to see this,” one viewer commented.

“The way I screamed,” another joked.

“THIS IS SO GOOD, can't wait for Enola Holmes 3!!” another praised.

A release date for Enola Holmes 3 has yet to be revealed.