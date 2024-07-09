Fans react as more stars announced for The Thursday Murder Club film

The Thursday Murder Club cast just keeps getting bigger!

The first book in the hit murder-mystery series, created by TV presenter Richard Osman, is currently in production with Netflix.

The Thursday Murder Club follows the tale of four friends who live in a retirement village as they work together to solve crimes.

In April, it was announced that Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Sir Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie will be taking up the four lead roles of Elizabeth, Ron, Ibrahim and Joyce.

Then, last month, Richard confirmed that five more stars have joined the cast – Jonathan Pryce, David Tennant, Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays and Henry Lloyd-Hughes.

Now, as production on the upcoming film begins this summer, Richard has teased that the star-studded cast has been widened even further.

On the latest episode of his podcast The Rest Is Entertainment, he confirmed that Ted Lasso actress Sarah Niles will be playing Patrice, legendary actor Richard E. Grant will be playing “a baddie”, and Richard’s real-life wife Ingrid Oliver has been cast as Joyce’s daughter.

NEWS: Richard E. Grant, Tom Ellis, Geoff Bell, Paul Freeman, Sarah Niles and Ingrid Oliver will star in the film adaptation of @richardosman's bestselling novel, The Thursday Murder Club! pic.twitter.com/FNE8TDeEfW — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) July 9, 2024

Netflix later took to social media to add that Miranda’s Tom Ellis, Top Boy’s Geoff Bell and Raiders of the Lost Ark’s Paul Freeman are also in the production.

Following the exciting casting update, many Thursday Murder Club fans have been taking to social media site X to express their thoughts.

“This looks like its going to be great. Can't wait!” one reader exclaimed.

“I keep rereading the series in anticipation!!!” another added.

“Read Tom Ellis and was in straight away,” a third fan teased.

Rights to produce The Thursday Murder Club were snapped up by Steven Spielberg’s company Amblin Entertainment in 2020.

Home Alone and Harry Potter director Chris Columbus has been brought on board to direct the film, with production in England continuing until September.

A release date for The Thursday Murder Club on Netflix has yet to be announced.