Fans react as Molly-Mae reveals huge secret behind Tommy Fury split

Molly-Mae Hague has unveiled a ‘big change’ that had been developing before her breakup.

Last August, the former Love Island finalist announced her split from her fiancé Tommy Fury. The pair have continued to co-parent their two-year-old daughter, Bambi, together.

Since January, rumours have been rife that the stars have rekindled their romance. Now, Molly-Mae has shared a surprising new insight into their breakup.

In her latest YouTube video, the 25-year-old admitted that she was filming from “Tommy’s house”.

“Just before Tommy and I split up, I kept talking about how we were about to have a really big change as a family, and how there was a lot going on,” she hinted, before announcing that they had been “in the process of moving house.”

“I don’t know why I feel like now is the right time to open up, but I just never really explained to you guys because when Tommy and I split up, I then moved back to the original house,” Molly-Mae explained.

“I moved into this house that I’m in now for a really short amount of time, not even a long enough amount of time to tell you guys that we’d moved house. I was just about to tell you guys that we’ve moved house and we’re starting this new chapter, and then obviously, really sadly, our relationship ended,” she detailed.

“For the first part of when we had split up, a lot of my stuff was in a house that I’d not even lived in, because I moved over and then had to move back. It was a lot of turmoil,” the mother-of-one confessed.

Describing the property as “meant to be our dream family home forever”, she continued: “I’m spending a bit more time here now, and I just want to be transparent with you guys about it because I probably will be vlogging here a little bit, and I’m not gonna hide that.”

Molly-Mae concluded: “Also, I don’t want you guys to be thinking, ‘This must mean this’. It doesn’t mean anything. It might mean something, but I also hope it doesn’t get read into too much, because it’s really not a huge deal. It’s just life, and we’re just figuring things out.”

Many fans have since commented their support for Molly-Mae, with one writing: “Thanks for always being so real, honest, transparent and vulnerable.”

“Molly if you are happy we are happy for you and will support you,” another agreed.