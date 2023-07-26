Fans react as Molly-Mae Hague unveils first snap of engagement ring

Molly-Mae Hague has finally shared a first look at her engagement ring!

Fans were delighted on Sunday evening when the former Love Island finalist confirmed that she is now engaged to her partner, boxer Tommy Fury.

At the time of sharing the exciting news, the couple posted a heartwarming video of the moment Tommy proposed – but the ring he had picked out was barely visible.

Now, a few days on from announcing her engagement to the world, Molly-Mae has teased a proper glimpse at her huge diamond stud!

Taking to Instagram last night, the 24-year-old uploaded a sweet snap of herself grinning on a beach sunlounger, as the newly-engaged pair continue to enjoy a holiday in Ibiza with their six-month-old daughter Bambi.

The image showcases Molly-Mae resting her left hand on the side of her face, so that her 7.6M followers can get a good look at her new piece of jewellery.

In her post, the influencer also chose to include an adorable throwback to the couple’s time on Love Island. In the brief clip, Tommy can be seen showing his future wife how to box, with Molly-Mae joking at the time: “Just call me Molly Fury!”

The mum-of-one decided to sweetly reference the moment in her caption by writing: “Just call me… Molly Fury,” followed by the emoji of an engagement ring.

Following the reveal, many of Molly-Mae's fans have been expressing their thoughts on her massive diamond.

“anyone else keep zooming in on the ring,” one follower admitted.

“What a rock .. I’m not talking about the ones in the background,” another joked.

“You were always destined to be Molly Fury,” a third follower gushed.

The first reveal of Molly-Mae’s engagement ring comes after she detailed how Tommy “completely and utterly fooled” her with his proposal plans.

“We were leaving for a ‘brand event’ we’d both been invited to… fake invites, fake emails, notes in the hotel room from the brand, everyone playing along so unbelievably well… I’ve never known a surprise to be pulled off like this,” the bride-to-be penned on Instagram yesterday.