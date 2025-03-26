Fans react as Molly-Mae breaks silence on Dubai trip with Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae has spoken out about her recent holiday with her ex-fiancé, Tommy Fury.

The former Love Island finalists were in a relationship for five years before their romance ended last August. They continue to co-parent their only daughter together, two-year-old Bambi.

In recent weeks, fans began to speculate about whether Molly-Mae and Tommy have rekindled their relationship, as they were spotted going to Dubai with Bambi.

Although both Molly-Mae and Tommy posted separate pictures with Bambi on social media during their holiday, they did refrain from posting any snaps with each another.

Now, Molly-Mae has chosen to break her silence on the matter, and explain why she kept the holiday private.

In her latest YouTube video, the 25-year-old revealed that she was “scared” to speak about her former fiancé.

“I don’t want you guys to think that I am not being honest about who went on the holiday to Dubai. I did do a big talking section about Dubai and the fact that we were going with Tommy, but I didn’t end up putting it in the last vlog because I got scared,” Molly-Mae confessed.

“I’ve seen things about basically, ‘They’re not talking about their relationship because they’re saving it for the last episode of the documentary, where they’re going to do a collab post and come out saying that they’re back together.’ Guys, that’s honestly not the case at all,” she insisted, referring to her ongoing Prime Video docuseries, Molly-Mae: Behind It All.

“The only reason why I haven’t spoken about my relationship to you guys on here, and things like Dubai and all of that, is because to be honest, I’m not ready to,” she detailed.

Noting that she doesn’t “need to explain”, Molly-Mae concluded: “Genuinely, it’s nothing to do with the documentary. I can say whatever I want over here. I don’t have to not say anything. I would never get myself into something where I’m restricted from telling you guys things.”

Following her confession, many of Molly-Mae’s YouTube subscribers have since commented their support.

“So glad to see you, Tommy and Bambi together on your holiday,” one fan praised.

“We love you. You don’t need to share anything you don’t want to,” another reassured.