Fans react as Leighton Meester joins Nobody Wants This season two

Nobody Wants This fans are thrilled by the latest casting news!

Last year, Netflix viewers were treated to a brand new rom-com series, titled Nobody Wants This. The show stars The Good Place’s Kristen Bell as Joanne, a headstrong podcaster who has an unexpected meeting with newly single rabbi, Noah (played by The O.C. actor Adam Brody).

The pair promptly fall in love, but when they are faced with the complexities of their wildly different worlds, they are forced to question whether or not they will be able to make their relationship work.

The series was a surprise hit for Netflix, gaining multiple Golden Globe nominations and amassing 15.9M views in its first week.

Less than a month after its debut, Netflix announced in October that they had renewed Nobody Wants This for a second season.

Now, as filming is set to begin this year, viewers have been informed of two new additions to the cast – including one very familiar name!

Leighton Meester, the wife of leading man Adam Brody, has been confirmed as the latest actor to join Nobody Wants This.

Not only is it a reunion for the happy couple, who tied the knot back in 2014, but Leighton’s addition also marks a Gossip Girl reunion with Kristen Bell. Leighton starred in the hit teen drama as Blair Waldorf, while Kristen featured as the voice of Gossip Girl.

In season two of Nobody Wants This, the 38-year-old actress will play Abby, who has been described as “Joanne’s nemesis from middle school who is now an Instagram mommy influencer.”

Meanwhile, Miles Fowler will be joining alongside Leighton for season two. The Bottoms actor will play Lenny, “Noah’s Matzah Ballers teammate who gets set up with Morgan”.

Following its exciting casting update, many Nobody Wants This viewers have been taking to Instagram to express their delight.

“Omg yesss I was really hoping this would happen,” one fan praised.

“This is what we wanted,” another replied.

“OMG Queen B and the true gossip girl together. XOXO,” a third fan teased.