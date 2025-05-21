Fans react as Jesy Nelson confirms docuseries on her twin pregnancy

Jesy Nelson has filmed a documentary!

Last week, the former Little Mix singer gave birth to twin daughters, Ocean and Story, following a high-risk pregnancy and emergency surgery.

Now, Jesy and her partner, Zion Foster, have confirmed that they have captured their twins’ pregnancy in a brand-new docuseries for Prime Video.

Last night, Jesy took to social media to release a black-and-white image of herself in bed with her blossoming bump, being filmed by a camera crew.

“We have more exciting news to share… I feel so excited and proud that we can finally reveal we have been filming our own series for @primevideouk,” she began.

“Letting the cameras in wasn’t an easy decision for us as it’s such a deeply personal time but I knew I wanted to tell my story in my own words,” the 33-year-old explained.

“I’m really looking forward to letting you all in as I navigate my way to becoming a first time mum to our beautiful baby girls Ocean and Story. I’ll be honest, it’s not been easy as it’s been such a high risk pregnancy, so you’ll see all the highs and lows and rollercoaster of emotions we have been going through,” Jesy detailed.

“I hope you will all join me on this journey as I really open up and say goodbye to the past and enter this new chapter in my life… Coming to Prime Video,” the Black Magic hitmaker added.

Many fans have since been reacting to Jesy’s announcement, with one commenting: “I can’t wait to watch it Jesy.”

“So excited for you guys!!” another praised.

Jesy and Zion confirmed on Sunday (May 18) that they had welcomed their baby girls into the world, by sharing two photos of themselves cradling their tiny newborns.

“So… Our beautiful baby girls decided to come at 31weeks plus 5 days. It all happened so quickly, but we are so blessed that they are here with us, healthy and fighting strong!” Jesy penned at the time.

“We’ve never felt more in love. Everybody meet Ocean Jade Nelson-Foster and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster. Born on 15.05.2025,” she added.