Fans react as Hannah Montana’s Emily Osment reveals engagement

Hannah Montana fans are rejoicing as Emily Osment is engaged!

The former child star, who is best known for playing Lilly Truscott on the hit Disney show, has announced that she is engaged to her partner Jack Anthony.

Emily chose to share her wonderful news by taking to social media yesterday evening.

Credit: Emily Osment Instagram

The 31-year-old posted two adorable pictures to Instagram. The first snap showcases the couple taking a romantic hike at Yosemite National Park in California, with Emily showing off her stunning engagement ring in front of her fiancé.

Then, the second image gives fans a better look at the gorgeous piece of jewellery – a circular emerald stud, sitting beside a glistening diamond square. The cute photo also teases how Jack chose to propose to Emily, with childhood pictures of the couple printed onto badges, alongside the words ‘Will you marry me? Yes!’

“This magical, beautiful, kaleidoscope of a person asked me to marry him this weekend,” Emily penned to her 2M Instagram followers in her caption.

Credit: Emily Osment Instagram

“I did not know life could be this sweet or I could ever be this deliriously happy. I am so proud of the life we have built together and the people we have become over the last few years,” the Young Sheldon actress continued sweetly.

Emily concluded her caption with a gushing message for her husband-to-be. “This love is so big and so uniquely ours and I know it can do anything. I am so honored to stand next to you every day. I love you, Jack,” she wrote.

Many of Emily’s fans have since taken to her comments section to congratulate her on her joyful news.

Credit: Emily Osment Instagram

“Congrats, Lilly,” one fan teased, referring to her iconic Hannah Montana character.

“Congratulations queen so happy for you,” another added.

"What a beautiful and one of a kind ring!!! Congratulations," a third replied.

We’re sending our best wishes to the happy couple!