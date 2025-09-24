Fans react as final trailer is released for Wicked: For Good

The final trailer for Wicked: For Good has arrived!

In April 2022, director Jon M Chu confirmed that his upcoming movie adaptation of Wicked, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, would be split into two films.

The musical, based on the record-breaking Broadway and West End show, tells the “untold story of the Witches of Oz”, as green-skinned witch Elphaba forms an unlikely friendship with popular Glinda at Shiz University.

The first Wicked film broke box office records when it debuted in cinemas last November. It has since become the highest-grossing film based on a Broadway musical in history.

Now, ahead of the release of Wicked: For Good this November, fans have been treated to a second, full-length trailer for the highly-anticipated film.

Earlier today, the team behind Universal Pictures took to social media to unveil the final trailer for Wicked: For Good, which can be viewed below.

The trailer teases snippets of three songs from Act 2 of Wicked’s stage production – ‘Thank Goodness’, ‘No Good Deed’, and the film’s titular song, ‘For Good’.

Along with the original tracks from the Broadway musical, two brand-new songs have also been written for the film by Wicked's original composer, Stephen Schwartz – ‘No Place Like Home’ performed by Erivo’s Elphaba, and ‘The Girl In The Bubble’ performed by Grande’s Glinda.

Universal's official logline for Wicked: For Good states: "In a world changed forever, the friendship between Elphaba and Glinda is tested as they navigate their new identities and the consequences of their actions. As Dorothy's journey to Oz unfolds, Elphaba grapples with being the Wicked Witch while Glinda embraces her role as Glinda the Good."

Alongside Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey will reprise his role as Prince Fiyero, with Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq and Marissa Bode as Elphaba’s sister, Nessarose.

Following the trailer’s release, many Wicked fans have been taking to Instagram to express their reactions so far.

“I had chills, I cried, I smiled, I felt everything in 3 minutes, IMAGINE watching the whole movie,” one viewer exclaimed.

“Help, I am watching this obsessively over and over,” another teased.

“I've been waiting 3 years for this film, I can't wait,” a third fan praised.

Wicked: For Good arrives in cinemas on November 21.