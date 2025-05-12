Fans react as final trailer is released for Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ film

The premiere of F1 is almost here!

Next month, fans of Formula One and Netflix’s Drive to Survive series will be flocking to the cinema for the sport’s biggest screen adaptation yet, F1.

Now, ahead of its release on June 25, viewers have been treated to another trailer for one of this summer’s upcoming blockbusters.

Earlier today, the producers behind F1 took to social media to release their final trailer, which can be viewed below:

Directed by Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski, the film stars Hollywood legend Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a former F1 driver who is convinced to return to the track after decades away.

In their official synopsis for F1, Warner Bros. and Apple TV tease: “In the 1990s, Sonny Hayes was Formula 1's most promising driver until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, the owner of a struggling Formula 1 team convinces Sonny to return to racing and become the best in the world.”

They add: “Driving alongside the team's hotshot rookie, Sonny soon learns that the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone."

Alongside Pitt, the film will also star the likes of Javier Bardem, Damson Idris, Simone Ashley and Kerry Condon.

F1 marks the first time that a movie has ever been filmed during real Grand Prix weekends. Seven-time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton is involved in the film as a producer, and viewers can also expect to see several of their favourite drivers in the background.

Following the trailer’s release, many fans have since been taking to Instagram to express their excitement for the long-awaited F1.

“Can’t wait to see this film!” one viewer penned.

“This is gonna be one hell of a movie,” another wrote.

“This is going to be amazing, if not legendary,” a third fan commented.

F1 will debut in cinemas on June 25.