Fans react as Emma McVey debuts new partner after Gaz Beadle split

Emma McVey has announced that she is dating again, 10 months after ending her marriage to Gaz Beadle.

Emma and Geordie Shore star Gaz – who share two children together, six-year-old Chester and four-year-old Primrose – confirmed in November of last year that they were legally separating, two years after tying the knot.

For the past few weeks, speculation has been rife that Emma has entered into a new romance, after she was photographed with a new man.

Now, the reality star has taken the opportunity to reveal that she has found a new relationship.

Last night, the 31-year-old took to Instagram to share a video montage of recent clips. Amongst adorable footage of her two young children, the video also showcases Emma looking loved-up with a new partner.

“After every storm comes a rainbow,” Emma sweetly penned in the caption of her post.

Following her heartwarming update, many of Emma’s 893K followers have since been taking to her comments section to express their reactions.

One fan appeared shocked by her new romance, as they commented: “Gosh that was quick”.

However, Emma immediately shut down the accusations, as she replied: “Been separated 10 months lovely.”

Meanwhile, several of Emma’s followers have been showcasing their support for her.

“Lovely to see you happy again, life too short grab it with both hands xx,” one fan responded.

“The kids are happy, you’re happy, makes me happy,” another praised.

In November of last year, Geordie Shore’s Gaz announced that his marriage to Emma was over.

At the time, the 36-year-old was asked in an Instagram Q&A if he and Emma were “still together”.

“Hey no, we actually separated about 3 weeks ago we are still friends there is no bad blood or anything and we have worked out the best way of doing it for the kids, which for me and Emma is always gunna be the most important thing,” he wrote in response.

“We both deserve to be happy as well as being parents,” Gaz added.