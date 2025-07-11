Fans react as EastEnders confirm Max Branning return after four years

EastEnders has announced another iconic character return!

Four years after his last appearance, the BBC have confirmed that Jake Wood will be reprising his role as Max Branning later this year.

Jake – who first burst onto our screens as Max in 2006 – last appeared on EastEnders in 2021, when he departed the series after Max’s affair with Linda Carter.

Credit: BBC

Now, the producers behind the hit BBC soap have revealed that Jake will be returning to EastEnders this autumn.

Earlier today, the EastEnders team took to social media to release the first return images of Max, including one with his other family members – brother Jack (Scott Maslen), daughter Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa), and son Oscar, who was recently re-cast with newcomer Pierre Moullier.

In the caption of their announcement, producers went on to detail the shocks that can be expected upon Max’s return later this year.

“With daughter Lauren expected to marry into the Beale’s, tearaway teenage son Oscar back in Walford, Stacey Slater widowed, and a secret daughter with ex-lover Linda yet to be discovered, Max has more than enough unfinished business in Walford awaiting his return…” they wrote.

Actor Jake Wood has also expressed his delight at his return, stating: “I'm over the moon to be coming home to Walford. Max has got lots of unresolved drama with many characters, so l'm sure he'll be busy. I'm excited to see what he's been up to, and what is next for the character, but if his last 15 years in The Square are anything to go by, l'm sure there will be plenty of chaos."

Following the exciting announcement, many EastEnders viewers have been sharing their reactions.

“So excited to see him back!!” one fan praised.

“Let's hope his entrance is iconic,” another wished.

“Guarantee he will have slept with someone’s Mrs before Christmas,” a third viewer joked.

Max Branning will return briefly to EastEnders this autumn, before his permanent return begins later in the year.