Fans react as Dylan Sprouse & Barbara Palvin announce engagement

Dylan Sprouse is officially an engaged man!

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody star has finally confirmed that he is engaged to his model girlfriend Barbara Palvin.

To announce their wonderful news, the couple took to Instagram yesterday evening to share two spectacular snaps from a recent photoshoot with V Magazine.

Dylan captioned his photo with a teasing “Sprouse’s to be”. Meanwhile, Barbara penned on her post: “With the power invested in V I am a Sprouse to be.”

Many fans of the glamorous couple have since taken to their comments sections to express their congratulations.

“The dopest engagement reveal EVERRR!!” one fan exclaimed.

“been waiting for this since forever,” another replied.

“Omg my favourite couple is gonna be husband and wife soon,” a third added.

In an interview with V Magazine, Dylan and Barbara opened up about their relationship for the first time since their engagement.

“We’ve been dating for five years, officially, but we actually met like eight months before at an event. That was just a short interaction and then I ghosted him for six months until I got myself back into the picture,” the 29-year-old model joked.

Dylan went on to explain the reason why he and Barbara are a perfect match. “Our sense of humor is aligned, and we don’t take ourselves very seriously, which I think is good,” the 30-year-old gushed.

Rumours of the couple’s engagement initially leaked back in March. In their interview, the pair revealed that they actually got engaged in September of last year, but waited to announce the news in their own way.

“We didn’t necessarily feel the need to be fully transparent with the public about that aspect of our engagement,” Dylan explained, with Barbara adding: “We just want to do it on our time.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!