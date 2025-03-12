Fans react as Disney shares full trailer for live-action Lilo & Stitch

The full trailer for Lilo & Stitch has finally been released!

In October 2018, Disney announced that they were producing a live-action remake of their animated feature film, Lilo & Stitch.

Now, ahead of its premiere later this year, Disney have treated fans to a full-length trailer for the upcoming movie!

Earlier today, the team behind Lilo & Stitch took to social media to post the official trailer, which can be viewed below:

The remake of Lilo & Stitch will follow the same plot as the beloved original. After breaking out from his lab, alien Experiment 626 accidentally ends up on the island of Hawaii.

There, he captures the heart of six-year-old orphan Lilo, who mistakes him for a dog and renames him Stitch. As Lilo and her older sister, Nani, adjust to their new life with Stitch, they soon uncover an intergalactic plot to re-capture him back from Earth – but will they let it happen?

For the remake, newcomer Maia Kealoha has been cast as Lilo, while Sydney Agudong will play Lilo’s older sister, Nani. Chris Sanders has also returned to be the voice of Stitch, reprising his role from the 2002 animation.

Following the trailer’s release, many Lilo & Stitch fans have been taking to Instagram to express their thoughts so far.

“Ok but it looks SO GOOD???!! I’m even more excited now,” one viewer wrote.

“I'm so glad Chris Sanders is still voicing Stitch. Literally no one else could replace him,” another commented.

“Oh this looks just as good as the original, def buying tickets to this,” a third fan praised.

Lilo & Stitch is due to premiere in cinemas on May 23.