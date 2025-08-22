Fans react as Disney launches open casting call for Princess Diaries 3

Disney has released a major update on The Princess Diaries 3!

Following years of speculation, Disney confirmed in October of last year that they will be producing a third installment in The Princess Diaries movie franchise, directed by Adele Lim.

Anne Hathaway – who made her movie debut in the first Princess Diaries movie in 2001 – will be reprising her role as Mia Thermopolis. At the end of 2004’s The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, Mia was crowned as the new Queen of Genovia.

Credit: Disney

Following last October's announcement, there have been limited updates on the threequel. Now, as Anne continues filming the long-awaited The Devil Wears Prada 2, Disney has finally shared some huge news.

Earlier this week, director Adele Lim took to Instagram to release an open casting call for The Princess Diaries 3.

The casting call states that producers are looking for a 15-year-old female of black/white mixed race, to play the role of Olivia.

The character’s description reads: “Smart, sarcastic, armored and observant, Olivia Robinson wants to be left alone. After her mother passed away, she withdrew into herself, masking her sadness with caustic wit. But under her prickly exterior, Olivia's natural warmth, compassion and courage to stand up to power is exactly what makes her a natural born leader. The only thing standing in the way is herself…”

In her post, Adele teased: “TO ALL PRINCESSES-IN-THE-MAKING, consider this your formal invitation to the ball. Can’t wait to see you.”

Many fans of The Princess Diaries have since been expressing their reactions, with one commenting: “Can’t wait for the movie to come out!”

“Oh Anne is booked and busy and we are here for it,” another agreed.

Fans were initially thrilled last October 4 when Anne Hathaway took to Instagram to personally confirm the speculation surrounding The Princess Diaries 3.

Alongside a video montage, which included clips from the previous two films, the 42-year-old penned: “Miracles happen. Back to Genovia with @adeleblim @disney @somewherepictures. The fairy tale continues.”

Further casting announcements have yet to be made, but viewers will be hoping for the return of many of the franchise’s ensemble cast, including Julie Andrews, Héctor Elizondo, Heather Matarazzo and Chris Pine.

A release date for The Princess Diaries 3 has yet to be confirmed.