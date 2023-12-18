Fans react as Demi Lovato announces engagement to Jordan Lutes

Demi Lovato is set to tie the knot!

Congratulations are in order for Demi Lovato and Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes as they have announced their engagement.

Fans of Demi’s have shared their joy online after the 31-year-old shared gorgeous photos from their engagement on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Demi posted snaps with Jordan as they looked lovingly into each others’ eyes and smiled from ear to ear while surrounded by rose petals and candles.

Another image showcases Demi’s stunning teardrop-shaped engagement ring.

The Cool for the Summer singer captioned the sweet post, “I’m still speechless, last night was the best night of my life and I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic”.

“My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you.. every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever”.

Demi closed off by adding, “Here’s to the rest of our lives. I love you baby”.

Many fans wasted no time in flooding the comments with joyous and congratulatory messages.

One fan wrote, “Wishing you both the best!”.

“Congrats!!! Wishing you many years of love and happiness”, penned a second commenter.

Another added, “Congrats I’m so happy for you guys”.

Jordan, who is also a musician and worked with Demi on the song Substance in 2022, took to Instagram to share the news of the couple’s engagement to his 169K followers.

Sharing the same pictures as his fianceé, the 32-year-old explained, “Yesterday i asked my best friend to marry me and she said yes. i can’t imagine my life without you and thank god now i’ll never have to”.

“Feeling like the luckiest man alive right now. i’m so in love with you @ddlovato”.

Demi and Jordan first went public with their relationship in August 2022 after having met earlier that same year when songwriting together.